BAKER, Wayne Thomas

Wayne Thomas Baker, 92, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022, in Atlanta, GA. Wayne was born August 28, 1929, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late Von Baker and Laura Mary Simpson Baker. He was a graduate of the University of Missouri and a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force. Wayne lived and worked for Unilever, Inc. for the majority of his life in Charlotte with his dear, late wife Betty Lou Barr Baker. He was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, The Lions Club, and enjoyed volunteering after retirement at Presbyterian Hospital.

Two of Wayne's greatest interests were spending time on the family farm in LaBelle, Missouri, and collecting and working on his model trains.

Two years ago, Wayne moved to Atlanta to be close to his only surviving and beloved daughter, Carolyn Baker Hajek and son-in-law Jeff Hajek; along with three loving grandchildren, Elizabeth Hajek Hayes (David), Jeff Hajek, Jr. (Rachel), and Robert Hajek (Jordan). He was also blessed to be able to spend time with his five precious great-grandchildren, George, Henry, Tripp, Frances, and Charlie. This was a very special time for Wayne and his family. Also, surviving are two nieces, Belinda Baker Biron (Bob), Judy Baker Miller (Fred); and nephew, Bradley Baker (Peggy).

Wayne also loved his time living at King's Bridge Retirement Community, where he made many special friends. He enjoyed getting involved with all of the wonderful activities and loved visiting with residents and staff. One of his favorite activities was feeding and taking care of the birds in the beautiful courtyard at King's Bridge.

A memorial service will be held in Atlanta on Monday, July 18, 2022 at King's Bridge Retirement Community, and a private interment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery Charlotte on July 20, 2022. For memorials, please consider contributing to King's Bridge Retirement Community, 3055 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA. 30329.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith"

2nd Timothy 4:7.




