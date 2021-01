BAKER, Tracy



Funeral Service for Officer Tracy Baker Jr. will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at New Jerusalem Christian Ministries 5721 Miller Grove Rd. Lithonia at 11:00 AM. Bishop Julius and Julia Edmondson Pastor. Interment Eastlawn Memorial Park, McDonough. Public viewing will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Ammer Parlor of Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia 770 482-2358.