BAKER, Thomas William



With heavy hearts, we announce the death of our loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend, Thomas William Baker (Tom), 73, on October 27, 2023.



Born March 29, 1950 to Marjorie and David Baker, Tom lived his adventurous young life in the greater Buffalo, NY area with his two siblings, Jim and Pat, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends nearby.



Tom was a naturally curious person from an early age and always expressed tremendous appreciation for facts, details, and order. He had a steel-trap memory and served as the historian for his friends and family across all stages of his life. Armed with facts and minute details on any subject he delved into, Tom used his jovial nature and storytelling abilities to capture the attention of audiences and make friends across all walks of life; he was the glue that held groups of people together.



After graduating from Clarence High School in 1968, Tom enrolled in Syracuse University, a place he would call a second home for the rest of his life. Early in his Syracuse tenure, Tom joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, where he was gifted a band of brothers whom he kept in touch with until his final days. He blessed his comrades with long musings and stories of Sig Ep past, drawing in his audiences with engaging wit and personality. In 1972, Tom graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science and became the first person in his family to graduate college.



In September of 1974, Tom's independent spirit drove him to move across the country to Atlanta, GA. Always an athlete and a stand-out high school football player, Tom joined the Atlanta Renegades, a local Rugby club, soon after he arrived in the South. The Renegades became the heart and soul of Tom's life for the next decade. Tom traveled across the US and Europe playing rugby and collecting stories that he recounted for the rest of his life. Tom loved to retell his journeys through the Welsh countryside, playing rugby with his dearest friends by day and enjoying pints and exuberant songs at a local pub by night.



During Tom's rugby decade, he collected two graduate degrees. Tom received an MBA from Georgia State University in 1978 and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School in 1981. After graduating from law school, he began practicing law in Atlanta, GA.



In the Spring of 1985, Tom met the love of his life, Amelia Waller Baker, in the law library of Rogers & Hardin, where the two were both practicing attorneys. The couple married on May 16, 1987 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Augusta, GA. Together, Tom and Amelia had four children, Anna, Amelia, Clay, and Sam. A devoted husband and father, he always put time with his family ahead of all other priorities. Every sporting event, graduation, recital, play, and important moment, Tom was there for his children and wife. He loved to travel, play golf, and spend time at Kiawah Island with his family.



Tom lived an impactful 73 years full of noteworthy accomplishments. He practiced as an attorney for forty years with a specialty in health care business transactions, served as an adjunct professor in Auburn University's Physician's MBA program, and most recently founded and served as Chairman and CEO of Boncrest Resource Group, a not-for-profit organization that currently operates three senior living and long-term communities across the United States.



Tom was preceded in death by his father, David Clayton Baker Jr.; and mother, Marjorie Hagen Baker. He is survived by his wife, Amelia Baker; four children, Anna Stoller (Zach), Amelia Hasan (Adam), Clay Baker,and Sam Baker; two grandchildren, Annie Stoller and Henry Stoller; two siblings, Jim Baker (Sharon) and Pat Massey; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Tom's celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, Georgia 30308, followed by a reception in Ellis Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to All Saints' Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice.





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