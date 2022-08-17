ajc logo
X

Baker, Sandra

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BAKER, Sandra

Sandra Denise Baker, 63 of Lithonia, GA, began her eternal journey on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tomeka Baker.

She is survived by her children, Maurice Wyche, Jeremy Baker and Aisha Baker; grandchildren, Brandon Baker, Brianna Baker, Maurice E. Wyche, Cali Wyche, Maceo Wyche, Aubrey Baker, Jaxson Baker, Ivy Baker and Aspen Baker; sisters, Beverly Taylor, and Mary Baker; brother, Ray Baker.

To honor her heartfelt desires, please reach out to the family directly regarding flowers or sending monetary donations for her legacies.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home, Athens.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS

390 GLENHAVEN AVE.

Athens, GA

30606

https://www.winfreymutualfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney11h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
1h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
11h ago
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
11h ago
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
11h ago
AP sources: Tiger meets with top players against LIV Golf
4h ago
The Latest
Owen, Richard
Pearl, Karl
2h ago
Byrd, David
2h ago
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
16h ago
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
2h ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top