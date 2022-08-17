BAKER, Sandra



Sandra Denise Baker, 63 of Lithonia, GA, began her eternal journey on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tomeka Baker.



She is survived by her children, Maurice Wyche, Jeremy Baker and Aisha Baker; grandchildren, Brandon Baker, Brianna Baker, Maurice E. Wyche, Cali Wyche, Maceo Wyche, Aubrey Baker, Jaxson Baker, Ivy Baker and Aspen Baker; sisters, Beverly Taylor, and Mary Baker; brother, Ray Baker.



To honor her heartfelt desires, please reach out to the family directly regarding flowers or sending monetary donations for her legacies.



Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home, Athens.



