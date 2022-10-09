BAKER, Robert "Bob"



December 14, 1950 - October 4, 2022



Robert E. "Bob" Baker, age 71 of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed from this life on October 4, 2022 from cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert S Baker; brother, Lindsay Baker; and niece, Tara Baker. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Becky) Baker; sons, Clay Baker of Douglasville, Matt Baker of McDonough; and stepdaughter, Kelley Harper of Anchorage, Alaska. Sisters, Sarah (Barry) Cotter of McDonough, JoEllen Baker of Hampton; brother, Bill Baker of Jonesboro. Grandchildren, Celeste Carter, and Joshua Rylan Baker of Hogansville.



In 43 years of marriage we shared many joys of his life: softball, driving his Scout through the mountains of this country, and photographing nature's wonders. We grew old and content together, and his grandchildren will miss their Sir. So shall I. The plethora of knowledge in his mind will be missed.

