Baker, Robert

BAKER, Deacon Robert



Deacon Robert Baker (Knot), age 91, passed November 1, 2020. Public Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 3 PM, until 5 PM, at Providence Baptist Church located at 1773 Hawthorne Avenue, College Park, GA 30349. His Graveside Service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery located in Canton, GA at 10:00 AM. For more details go to goolsbymortuary.com or call 404-588-0128.

