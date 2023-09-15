Baker, Robert

Obituaries
BAKER, Jr., Robert

Robert Baker Jr., the co-owner of Baker's Black Tie Florist passed on September 6, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Audrey Baker; his three daughters, Demetria Bell, Darrick Stembridge, and Devon Baker; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The homegoing service will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12 PM, at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, 1202 West Marietta St., Atlanta, GA 30318. Interment will be at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton, GA 30126.

