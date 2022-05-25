BAKER, Mary Surgenor



Mary Surgenor Baker, a teacher, chemist, editor, and mother of six, passed at age 100.



Mary died on May 17, 2022, at an assisted living residence in Hilton Head Island, SC.



Mary grew up in Hartford, CT, along with her brother Douglas Surgenor. She graduated from Connecticut College in 1943 and married David Baker of Melrose, MA, in 1945 in Sea Island, GA.



A memorial service is set for June 6, at the Hilton Head Presby- terian Church, Hilton Head Island, SC.



