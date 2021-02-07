BAKER, Mary L.



Our hearts were saddened, when quietly Friday Morning, February 5, 2021, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Mrs. Mary L. Baker departed this life to be with the Lord. She left many fond memories in the hearts of her devoted husband, Eddie and their three sons, Eddie Leonard (Lavonia) Baker, Melvin O'Neal (Gussie) Baker and Darrell Wayne (Sharon) Baker. Mary also leaves to mourn three sisters, Georgia Grace Saffo, Cleveland, Ohio, Annie Ruth Holt and Lucy Mae Johnson, Covington, Georgia: one brother, Arthur L. (Patty) Zackery, Covington, GA. The memory of Mary is also cherished by ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and three great- great grandchildren, a special niece and nephew, Rosetta Henderson and Charles Williams and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Funeral Services is Private. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021, 12:00 Noon to 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home, Chapel. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

