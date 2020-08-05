BAKER, Lena Kay Williams Mrs. Baker, age 103, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ellington Adams Baker, Jr., who passed away in 1999, and by her parents Ruth Elizabeth Polk and Lee Powell Williams and younger brothers Edward and Marvin who died in childhood. Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Sally Kay Baker and James Robert Wooten of Birmingham, Alabama, son, Ellington Adams (Tracy) Baker, III of Atlanta, and granddaughter, Katherine Brooke Wooten of New Jersey. Mrs. Baker was born in Paris, TX, and moved to Decatur, GA in 1950. She was involved with numerous clubs and organizations, spent over 50 years volunteering with the American Red Cross and was an early member and coordinator of the Emory University Hospital's Gray Lady program. In keeping with Mrs. Baker's wishes, there will be no funeral and her remains will be placed beside her husband's in the columbarium at the Georgia National Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the American Red Cross, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, include on check memo line: in memory of Lena Kay Baker OR Online: Redcross.org/Donate (Check the box: Dedicate this gift to a friend.)

