BAKER, John "Jack"



Wilton



On May 15, 2023, John "Jack" Wilton Baker of Brookhaven, passed away peacefully, at age 93. Born in Seattle, Washington, he came to Philadelphia, where in eighth grade he met Isabel Graham-his sweetheart from then until his death. They married in 1952, celebrating 81 years together and 70 years of marriage. He is survived by his brother, Tom Baker (Barbara). His legacy includes 6 children: John Baker, Jr. (Karla), Linda Hoff, Kim Campbell (Russell), Carol Puckett, Sandy Budow (Kevin Wolf), and Jenny Beck (Paul); 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Jack graduated from Villanova University with an accounting degree, he and Isabel married, and he joined the Marines, serving as a Captain during the Korean War. After serving, he joined the National Life of Vermont, in insurance and financial planning until he retired at age 88.



A true golf lover, he was a proud and active member of Cherokee Town Club, continuing to play until his health prohibited him. Jack was a devout Catholic and a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King, serving in many capacities.



Visitation with family will be at HM Patterson in Brookhaven, on Thursday, June 1, from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be at Cathedral of Christ the King, on Friday, June 2, at 10:00 AM, followed by a graveside burial at Arlington Cemetary in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukemia Foundation, Alzheimer's Association and R.I.S.E. may be made in his memory.





