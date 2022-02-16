BAKER, James "Jim"



James Berton "Jim" Baker of Atlanta, GA died on February 12, 2022 at the age of 86. He was born on September 28, 1935, to the late Bernice and Bert Baker in Phoenix, Arizona.



Jim grew up in Phoenix, attended local schools, and operated a small accounting firm with two of his college friends. He was a pitcher on the baseball team at Arizona State University where he earned BA and MS degrees and went on to play semi-pro baseball.



Jim then joined the Gillette Company and after completing their renowned management training program, was assigned to Paper Mate in Santa Monica, California. After working his way up to the position of Assistant Controller, Jim left Gillette for a position with Coopers & Lybrand in Los Angeles. After extensive domestic travel as CPA and then managing consulting partner, Jim transferred to Atlanta in 1975 as Managing Partner of the Southeast region. Under Jim's leadership, the region doubled in size and Atlanta became established as a very strong office in an extremely competitive market. Perhaps most importantly, throughout his illustrious business career, he actively mentored many younger men and women.



During his time in Atlanta, Jim served on a number of community boards including CAP, the Metro Crime Commission, United Way and Callenwold Fine Arts Center. For seventeen years, Jim served as the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Health and for 23 years was a member of Investments Unlimited, where he served for a period as investment committee chairman. Jim was a 35-year member of the Capital City Club and served as an officer in the oldest Political Action Committee in the state of Georgia.



Upon retiring in 1987, Jim joined several boards of directors, resumed coaching of several private company CEOs, and operated a psychological profiling company. In 1998, Jim became the COO of TDRC, Inc., a national IT consulting firm. After the sale of TDRC in 2005, Jim began enjoying full time retirement by spending time with his seven grandchildren and life at the second home he and his wife shared in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Jim was an avid reader of historical, fiction and biographical books along with playing tennis, especially with the Ole Boys Tennis Group.



Jim is survived by his loving wife, Dotsie Berthold Baker, who was his soul mate and life partner for 34 years, his children Marin Wells (Dave) of Atlanta, Rick Bruce (Lauren) of Pawleys Island, SC, and Brian Baker of Sandy Springs, daughter-in-law Karen Brabson Baker of Marietta, his sister, Judi Wendt (Mike) of Gilroy, CA, their children Matt and Melissa and their families. Jim was especially proud of his children who are responsible, mature, and loving parents of Patten (Laura) and Larkin Bruce of Charleston, SC, Kendall, Alec, and Camden Baker and Ethan and Julia Gray Wells all of Atlanta and his great-grandson, Wyatt Bruce, of Charleston.



Jim will be missed and remembered for many things, but particularly for his ability to impart life lessons to his grandchildren at every opportunity and business wisdom to numerous younger business associates. He was a true gentleman who loved to share the gifts with which God blessed him. The love and devotion that he and Dotsie had for one another will serve as a shining example to his family and friends for many years to come.



A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta at 12:00 on this Saturday, February 19. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.

