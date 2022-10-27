Baker, George

BAKER, Jr., George



George Wallace Baker, Jr. of Monroe, Georgia, passed peacefully at his home on October 24, 2022. He was 80 years old. George grew up in Monroe and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1964 with a Bachelor's of Business Administration in Real Estate. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. In 1970, George married Brenda Clarke of Oliver, Georgia and they had 50 wonderful years together. George was an avid athlete in his youth in both football and track and field. He held the record at Monroe High School for many years for scoring the most touchdowns in a single football game. In track, he won the State Championship in the 180 yard low hurdles and went on to run his freshman year at UGA. Having participated in ROTC in college, he served as an artillery officer in the US Army, stationed for a year in Kitzingen, Germany. After completing his military service, he began a long and successful career in commercial real estate, initially at Adair Realty in Atlanta and culminating with his father-son owned company in Monroe. He specialized in land sales throughout the state of Georgia as well as investing in and developing land. Over the 5 decades of his career, he won a number of awards for top performance in sales. George was committed to serving and improving his local community. As Chairman of the Development Authority, he was instrumental in bringing numerous industries and jobs to Walton County. He was a committed member and leader at the First Baptist Church of Monroe, serving as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, among other duties. Along with his wife Brenda, George helped found the Walton County Boys and Girls Club to benefit the county's youth. He also volunteered for the Monroe High School Booster Club and Walton County Horse Show. George had a fun and commanding personality, with a generous and loving spirit as well, and he loved his family fiercely. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and Georgia football. George planned and eagerly anticipated Baker family reunions, where he encouraged younger generations to know each other. His pride and joy were his three granddaughters, Carsyn, Reese and Bailey. Affectionately known as "Pop" to them (and many others), he took great joy in attending their athletic, school and social events, always supporting and cheering them on. George was predeceased by his wife, Brenda; and is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, George and Suzanne Baker, III; and their daughters, Carsyn and Reese; his daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie Baker and Kevin Hogg; and their daughter, Bailey; his sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Bill Clark; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Patty Baker; as well as extended family. Visitation was held at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 26, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A service will be held today at First Baptist Church of Monroe at 3:00 PM followed by a graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery. Immediately afterwards will be a reception at his home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Walton County or the George Wallace Baker, Sr. Education Trust at First Baptist Church of Monroe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com



