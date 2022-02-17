Baker, Gale

BAKER (CASTELLAW), Gale



Gale Castellaw Baker, of Marietta, passed away February 12, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, February 19th at 11:00 AM in Mayes Ward Dobbins Macland Chapel with Reverend Richard Hemphill officiating. Interment at Kennesaw Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service. She was a 1957 graduate of Campbell High School in Smyrna where she met the love of her life Bobby Baker. Their marriage lasted 63 years and was filled with family and fun and a passion for classic cars. She attended West Georgia College and worked for Square D until she joined her father, B.C. Castellaw to run and eventually take over Castellaw Funeral Home where she became a fixture in the Smyrna business community for over 50 years. She was awarded the honor of Smyrna Business Person of the Year for her contributions to the city and was also on the board of Emory Adventist Hospital. She loved cooking, hosting family gatherings, taking brownies to the guys at the hot rod shows, going to estate sales, reading books - often a book a day. She was also the family historian as well as organizing the Campbell High class reunions for both her and her husband's classes. Family was by far her biggest pleasure and she enjoyed taking her family on trips such as cruises to Hawaii and Alaska. Survivors include son - Bret (wife-Malissa) Baker, daughter Brook (husband-Tom) Ayres, grandchildren -Tom B. Ayres, Avery Ayres Neumann, Brooks Baker, Bailey Baker, great-grandchild -Baker Neumann. Sisters-in-law Joan Baker and Ruth Castellaw. She was predeceased by her brother Coleman Castellaw. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Calvary Children's Home at https://calvarykids.org/donate/ Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs, GA is in charge of the arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com, 770-943-1511.

