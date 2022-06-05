BAKER, Dorothy Sibel



Dorothy "Dot" Sibel Baker of Roswell was born on December 30, 1925 in Colmer, Pennsylvania. In her 96 years, she touched the lives of many with her kindness, wit, colorful storytelling and infectious delight in all of her life's many gifts. The family she held dear, vacations far and near, a home filled with laughter and cards with friends, extended happy hours, kids' plays and Braves' baseball games — she embraced every moment.



Dot was married for 45 years to William W. Baker, Sr., a WWII veteran. When they met, Dot was one of the few female reporters for the Chester Times in Chester, Pa. Bill was a salesman, and his successful career took the couple from California to New York before they settled in Atlanta in 1957. Together, they raised six children.



Dot returned to her career as a journalist, and became a beloved columnist for the Decatur-DeKalb News/Era, where she was lifestyle editor for more than 20 years.



Dot received a Certificate of Excellence from Suburban Newspapers of America and numerous awards from Georgia Press Association. The United Daughters of the Confederacy awarded her the Jefferson Davis Medal for writing achievements in history. She was named a Woman Who Has Made a Difference by both the Federation of Women's Clubs and the DeKalb YWCA.



The Decatur Woman's Club planted a dogwood tree in her honor at the Old Courthouse in Decatur. A tree was also planted for her at Dunwoody Nature Center.



Other honors came from Dunwoody Woman's Club, DeKalb Federation of Garden Clubs, and the DeKalb Scholarship Pageant Board. She served on the board of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center and Dunwoody Preservation Trust in a campaign to save the historic Spruill farmhouse.



Dot is preceded in death by her husband, who died in 1993. Her daughter, Christine Cooper (Jerome), died in 2011 and her son, William Baker, Jr., and grandson, Brett Baker, died in 2021.



Dot is survived by four children: Jennie Baker (Tony Tiffin) of Peachtree Corners; Barbara Bratten (Wayne) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Wendy Emert of Alpharetta; and David Baker (Dianne) of Cumming. In addition, she is survived by 12 grandchildren: Amy Mitchell (Jeffery), Holly Ford, Melanie Rutledge, Mathew Rutledge (Ashley Willoughby), Megan Rutledge Butt (Kevin), Brooks Bratten, Dean Emert, Christie Partridge (Kyle), Briana Keller (Bill), Harrison Baker (Addison), Kayla Morettini (Michael), Heather Baker. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church on June 11 at 11 AM.

