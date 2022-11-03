BAKER, Claire



Mrs. Claire Baker, age 95, of Stockbridge, passed away October 28, 2022. Mrs. Baker was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was very involved in missions with the church. She went on several mission trips with the church and taught preschool in the Early Learning Center at First Baptist Jonesboro. She was a passionate musician and was a member of the Clayton Community Choir. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Robert Spence Baker; sons, Lindsay Baker and Robert E. Baker. She is survived by her children, William J. "Bill" Baker of Jonesboro, Sarah (Barry) Cotter of McDonough, and Jo E. Baker of McDonough; daughters-in-law, Rebecca "Becky" Baker of Jonesboro and Virginia Baker of Jefferson; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; many nieces and nephews; great-nephew and niece: Clay and Jessica Chamberlain. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church Jonesboro with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. The burial will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Summerville City Cemetery in Summerville, GA. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Jonesboro- Missions, P.O. Box 773 Jonesboro, GA 30237 or Chattooga County Historical Society, P.O. Box 626 Summerville, GA 30747 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org in memory of Mrs. Claire Baker. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.c

