Baker, Carole

1 hour ago

BAKER, Carole Lee

Carole Lee Baker, 84 years old, of Baltimore, MD passed away in Atlanta, GA on May 24, 2022. She attended Goucher College and graduated from University of Maryland. Carole was a former model, substitute teacher, Director of National Alliance for Optional Parenthood, Executive Director of Zero Population Growth and Marketing Director for Ahimsa House. She loved animals and volunteered for many animal rescue groups including Noah's Arc and DeKalb County Humane Society. Carole is predeceased by her parents, Irvin and Dorothy Baker. She is survived by her husband, John Wolfe, her sons, Steven Goldman and Brian Goldman, her stepdaughters Mary Duvall, Hope Shutte and Faith Diehl, 2 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren and 11 step-great grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Ahimsa House. The funeral will be at 2:00pm on June 2, 2022, Temple Kehillat Chaim with Rabbi Jason Holtz officiating and may be viewed virtually at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88313552250?pwd=cERFSHdSWUhNOVJsYVk3azBNcVowdz09.

