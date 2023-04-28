BAKER, Carlton



Carlton Lamar Baker, age 41, of Atlanta, passed away April 26, 2023. Predeceased by baby boy, Lamar. Service is Saturday, May 6, 2023, Sandersville, GA. M.C. Smith Funeral is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by mom, Yvonne; and a host of loved ones, Nadia, Cindy, Penny, Isidora, Alisa, Roderick, Terrance and many more.

