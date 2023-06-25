Baker, Brooks S.

BAKER, Colonel Brooks S.



Colonel Brooks S. Baker (USMCR Ret.) was born and died prematurely. He passed away suddenly May 22, 2023, from cardiac arrest on Kwajalein Island. Brooks managed the airport and electric generation facilities on Kwajalein in support of the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site.



Brooks was born in Bronxville, New York on March 18, 1960, to Robert and Frances Petts Baker. His family moved to Atlanta in 1967. After graduating from Peachtree High School he went to Emory University, where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity. Upon graduating in 1981, he was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1987, he graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law and practiced in Atlanta. Brooks specialized in real estate law due in part to the influence of the Marine Corps, where he learned the importance of acquiring and retaining real property.



Brooks returned to active duty during the Second Iraq War and later worked for government agencies. He retired from the Marine Corps Reserves in 2018. His career as a logistics and intelligence consultant took him around the world to Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Kwajalein.



Brooks Baker is survived by his wife, Kerri; son, Brooks S. Baker, Jr.; and brothers, Robert and Charles Baker. He was buried with full military honors June 12, at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mill, Maryland.



Atlanta was always home for Brooks, and Moe's & Joe's his favorite place. His many friends from Emory, Chi Phi, law school, and the Marines repeatedly brought him back to Georgia. He will be greatly missed.



