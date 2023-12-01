BAKER, Belinda
Age 67, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 22, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, December 4, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
BAKER, Belinda
Age 67, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 22, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, December 4, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral