BAKATSAS, Nicholas E. "Nick"



Nicholas E. Bakatsas "Nick", age 85 of Marietta, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. Attorney Bakatsas was born in Kontiva (Evrytanian) Province in Greece on May 19, 1935. He came to the United States after the Civil War in Greece, and lived with his Uncle James Baches in Asheville, North Carolina for a period of time. He was the son of Efthemios and Kaliopi Bakatsas and was one of five children, all of which are deceased, including his parents. Nick went to high school at Richmond Academy in Augusta, Georgia, attended Georgia State University, and went on to John Marshall Law School. During the time he was going to school, he worked for an insurance company prior to his admission to the Bar. He became an American Citizen and was drafted into the United States Army and was honorably discharged with the Good Conduct Medal in 1957. He was married for 60 years to Faye Packer Bakatsas and had two children, Steve Bakatsas and Kaye Bakatsas respectively. Kaye graduated from University of Georgia and became a North Carolina school teacher and predeceased her father. Steve attended Marietta High School and Kennesaw State University and is a Land Surveyor. Nick was admitted to the Bar in 1969 and practiced law as a solo practitioner for 50 years prior to his retirement. He was a lifetime member of the Cobb Bar Association, a member of the Appellate Courts of Georgia, the U.S. District Court and a member of the United States Supreme Court. He was also one of the original Founding Fathers who formed the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church here in Marietta, Georgia. He served on the Parish Council and worked tirelessly to start up the famous Marietta Greek Festival, which is held every May on the church grounds. He was also a lifetime member of the Evrytanian Association of America "Velouchi", and also a member of the AHEPA for many years. The body will lie in-state from 10 to 11 AM Friday, March 5, 2021 at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Rd. NE Marietta, GA. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Reverend Father Panayiotis Papageorgiou officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery, where burial will take place next to his daughter. Donations can be made to the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church.



Carmichael Funeral Home Marietta has charge of arrangements. 770-424-4924



