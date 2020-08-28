Baity, Alice

BAITY (FOWLER), Alice Mae Alice (Fowler) Baity, 87, of Winston, Georgia passed away August 24, 2020. A graduate of LaGrange High School and alumni of Massey Business College, she was a career secretary for Avnet. She was creative, kind and independent. Preceded by her husband of 44 years, George E. Baity and 7 siblings, she is survived by daughter Pamela Baity and her husband Jerry Wheeler, brother T.W. Fowler and many nieces and nephews. Services: Saturday, August 29, 2020 1PM Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Douglasville, GA 770-942-4246. Burial: Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Donations: March of Dimes. Condolences: www.whitleygarner.com.

