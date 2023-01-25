X
Baisden, Montague

2 hours ago

BAISDEN, Jr., Montague G.

Celebration of Life for Montague G. Baisden, Jr., Thursday, January 26, 2023, 1 PM, in our Cascade Chapel. Rev. Herman "Skip" Mason, Officiant. Rev. Dr. Walter L. Kimbrough, Sr., Eulogist. Interment Georgia National Cemetery Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM. A native of Tifton, GA, Graduate of Morris Brown College, he retired as the Assistant Director of Consumer Protection division, with the Department of Agriculture after 25 plus years of service. A Proud graduate of John Marshall Law School, where he received his Juris Doctor degree, he was also a licensed real estate broker in the state of Georgia and founder and owner of MCB Realty Company. Monty was a man of faith and member of Cascade United Methodist Church. Viewing today 9 AM - 5:30 PM, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Ceremony at 6 PM this evening at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

