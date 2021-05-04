ajc logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BAIRD, Joyce<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Joyce Ann Kane Baird, 84 years old, Decatur, GA, passed away April 14, 2020. Survived by her husband Harold James Baird, her 3 sons Hal, Michael, John and 3 grandchildren Austin, Zachary, and Rachel.<br/><br/>Burial and Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM, May 8 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1722 Oak Grove Rd, Decatur, GA 30033.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLCremationSocietyofGA9L.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>

