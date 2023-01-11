Baird, George

BAIRD, Jr., George Clifford



Mr. George Clifford Baird, Jr., 90, of Atlanta, Georgia, died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence after a short illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 3:00 PM at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church. Mr. Baird was the son of the late Bessie Mary Dudley and George Clifford Baird of Augusta, GA. During high school at Richmond Academy in Augusta and college at Georgia Tech, he was a Rifle Team Marksman. At Georgia Tech, he was also the VP of Chi Phi and the fraternity party chairman. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering, after which he served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, as a jet pilot and radio controller. After college, he married Jane Landon, and they had four children. George spent his career as a structural engineer, ultimately establishing his own firm where he led structural design projects in Atlanta, including the steel work at the top of the iconic NationsBank Tower and the 1996 Olympic scoreboard, which he designed to be converted into the Atlanta Braves scoreboard at Turner Field Stadium. Later in his career, he used his extensive knowledge and experience as an expert witness in structural engineering cases. He also enjoyed working on many projects with family members from Printpack, Inc. He is remembered by his family and friends for his wonderful sense of humor and his talent as a photographer. Alongside his wife, Mary Ellen "Mimi," he was a respected and beloved member of Saint Anne's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, and he cherished the responsibility for the refurbishment of the stained glass windows. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Mimi Baird; his brother and sister-in-law, Dudley and Soleta Baird of Augusta; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Karen Jenkins; sister-in-law, Regina Jenkins; his children and stepchildren, George Clifford Baird III and Dr. Erica Obey, David and Nahla Baird, Marie and David Landis, Ann Dudley Baird and Nick Khan, Joe and Alison Freeman, Reid and Stacy Freeman, Ellen and John Wible, Render and Laura Freeman; ten grandchildren, David James Landis, Taylor Freeman, Alexandra Freeman and her fiancé Jon Leydon, Griffin Freeman, Charles Freeman, Jessica Freeman, Reid and Ashlee Freeman, Carrie Ann and Matthew Gillis, Robbie and Jennifer Wible, Rebekah and Collton Thomas; five great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 Saint Anne's Ln. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, (404) 237-5589.

