BAIRD, David DuWayne



David DuWayne Baird began every morning with a banana, orange juice, and the AJC open to the obits. Sadly, today, we are sharing his. An Atlanta, Georgia resident for 60 years, David, age 82, died peacefully in Brunswick, Georgia on June 9, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 8, 1939, in Butler, Pennsylvania to DuWayne and Mary Ann Baird. David was a proud Bucknell alumnus, earning a BS in political science. After serving as a Second Lieutenant at Fort Benning, he started his career at WSB-TV in Atlanta as a political analyst. For the next 30 years, he was the state and federal legislative coordinator for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Each year, he literally wore out the soles of his shoes on the Capitol's terrazzo floors lobbying for DNR when the legislature was in session. He acted as legislative liaison to DNR's many divisions, including Environmental Protection and Historic Preservation, and was the staff contact for the State Boxing Commission. During his tenure, he served under seven governors, receiving numerous decorations from many of them. With his friends and family, he canoed and camped in the Okefenokee Swamp nearly every autumn for 40 years, and in the spring explored many of the flat-water rivers in South Georgia. Every summer, David visited St. Simon's Island, a special place to him and his family, which serendipitously is where he was vacationing when he passed. Upon his retirement, David devoted more time to the great pleasures of his life. He was a voracious reader and delighted in public radio, especially classical music stations. He loved procuring locally made grocery items from specialty shops and farmers' markets, and playing solitaire while watching the PBS Newshour or just about any movie on TCM. He relished time with friends - went to breakfast with them every Thursday - and enjoyed family gatherings and playing with his adored grandchildren. David is preceded in death by his parents, DuWayne and Mary Ann Baird. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Carolyn; children, David Baird (Katie); Heather Baird (Brent Macintosh); Michael Baird (Nicky); Rachael Rosen (Adam); Abigail "Abby" Major (Zane); grandchildren Brandon Baird (Mikaela Houghton), Marissa Baird, Sophia Baird, Sam Baird-Winter (Rocio Gonzalez Londono), Jonah Rosen, Serena Major, Margo Rosen, and Maya Major; great-granddaughter Luna Gonzalez Baird-Winter; brothers Larry and Doug. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date at Manuel's Tavern, "The Store," where he raised five kids on politics, hot dogs, and pinball machines. Donations in David's honor can be made to Trees Atlanta. Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home was honored to assist the Baird family.

