BAIR, Elizabeth Ann



Elizabeth Ann Bair died peacefully at King's Bridge Retirement Community on April 10, 2023. A service will be held May 13, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA. Guests will be received following the service in the Sims' Atrium of the church. A private graveside inurnment will take place prior to the service. Arrangements made by Cremation Society of Georgia, Inc., email: obits@csog.com

