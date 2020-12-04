X

Baines, Ruby

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

BAINES (MOTON), Ruby

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Ruby Moton Baines, age 89, will be held at 11AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (50 people maximum allowed) 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. DUE TO COVID, the Service will live streamed for your convenience. Viewing will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 3-5pm also at the South Dekalb Chapel. INTERMENT at Westview Cemetery-1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for Live Streaming info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.