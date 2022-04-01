BAILEY, Wilma Elaine



Celebration of Life Services for Wilma Bailey will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hoosier United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays, Dr., S.W., Atlanta, GA. Reverend Gary Dean, Pastor, officiating. Instate 10:00 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. She was deeply loved and leaves to cherish her memory her loving son Mr. Steven George Bailey (Simone); sisters, Mrs. Joyce Rosetta Brayboy Jones, and Mrs. Eleanor Ruth Brayboy Proctor; sister-in-law, Ernestine (Bernice) Bailey Brown; aunts, Mrs. Shirley Wade and Mrs. Ellen Wade (Bill) McQueen; extraordinary caregivers, Jeanette Davis, Peggy Knight, and niece Donna Metts; devoted nephews, nieces, family, god-children and friends. Public Viewing will be held on Friday from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285) 404-349-3000, mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



