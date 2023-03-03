X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bailey, Torris

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAILEY, Torris E.

The service celebrating the life of Torris E. Bailey will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 240 Candler Road, S.E., Atlanta, GA. The Rev. Dr. William D. Watley, senior pastor. The body will lie in repose one hour before the service (CDC Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing will be observed.) Interment Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Bethel Church Rd., Eatonton, GA.

An Eatonton, GA native, Torris developed a strong work ethic on his family's Putnam County dairy farm and graduated from the historic Butler Baker High School. He was a 1971 graduate of Morehouse College, where he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. After further studies at Atlanta University, Torris Bailey had a notable career with The Hartford and Fireman's Fund (now Allianz) insurance companies. He was a faithful greeter and usher at St. Philip. As a resident of Tucker, GA, Torris was known as the "Voice of Tucker High School Baseball" as the game announcer for many years.

Torris Bailey passed away on February 23, 2023. Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Ellen K. Bailey; son, Jared Bailey; granddaughter Janiyah Bailey; sister Leila B. Mitchell; and other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sharing memorial contributions with Morehouse College, General Scholarship Fund, 830 Westview Dr., S.W., Atlanta, GA 30314 or giving.morhouse.edu.

Viewing 2-6 PM today at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Drive). Streaming and YouTube information at: www.grissom-clarkfh.com. or by calling 404-373-3191.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta

227 E. Lake Drive SE

Atlanta, GA

30317

https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job10h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Falling concrete forces cancellation of events in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion
8h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta police make arrest in shooting death of Clark Atlanta student
9h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta police make arrest in shooting death of Clark Atlanta student
9h ago

Credit: AP

Police say charges against UGA’s Jalen Carter appropriate
17h ago
The Latest

Balloun, James
1h ago
Riddick, Melvin
1h ago
Robbins, Terez
1h ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
14h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
18h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top