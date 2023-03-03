BAILEY, Torris E.



The service celebrating the life of Torris E. Bailey will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 240 Candler Road, S.E., Atlanta, GA. The Rev. Dr. William D. Watley, senior pastor. The body will lie in repose one hour before the service (CDC Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing will be observed.) Interment Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Bethel Church Rd., Eatonton, GA.



An Eatonton, GA native, Torris developed a strong work ethic on his family's Putnam County dairy farm and graduated from the historic Butler Baker High School. He was a 1971 graduate of Morehouse College, where he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. After further studies at Atlanta University, Torris Bailey had a notable career with The Hartford and Fireman's Fund (now Allianz) insurance companies. He was a faithful greeter and usher at St. Philip. As a resident of Tucker, GA, Torris was known as the "Voice of Tucker High School Baseball" as the game announcer for many years.



Torris Bailey passed away on February 23, 2023. Those who cherish his memory include his wife, Ellen K. Bailey; son, Jared Bailey; granddaughter Janiyah Bailey; sister Leila B. Mitchell; and other family members and friends.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sharing memorial contributions with Morehouse College, General Scholarship Fund, 830 Westview Dr., S.W., Atlanta, GA 30314 or giving.morhouse.edu.



Viewing 2-6 PM today at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Drive). Streaming and YouTube information at: www.grissom-clarkfh.com. or by calling 404-373-3191.

