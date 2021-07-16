BAILEY, Sidney



Sidney Josephine Bailey passed away at her Atlanta home July 7, 2021. She was born in Batesville, Arkansas, to the late Evans and Lenna Hicks in 1937. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Grover Charles "Chuck" Bailey and her 2 children and their spouses Chuck and Noris Bailey and Lynne and Erik Carter. She had 4 grandchildren, Levi, Luke and (Katie) and Cole Carter, as well as Sidney Elizabeth and (Eric) Dent and their children Giovanni and Sofia.



After graduating from Batesville High, Sidney moved to St. Louis where she met and married Chuck Bailey in 1957. After 2 years in the military and her husband's law school graduation, the couple moved to Atlanta with their 2 children. She worked as a freelance artist and was a longtime, award winning member of the Atlanta Artists Club and the Portrait Society. In 1984 Sidney took her passion for travel to open Broad Horizons Travel Agency. Specializing in European travel, she delighted in planning clients' dream vacations. After retiring she devoted much time to her artwork including painting, jewelry design and plein air events.



She and her husband were former members of Briarcliff United Methodist Church and are current members of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. She was also an active member of the Breckenridge Garden Club.



Friends and family are invited to a funeral service July 17 at 11:00 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA, in the main sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

