BAILEY, Sarah Jane



Sarah Jane Bailey, 67, peacefully passed away January 2nd, 2021. She was born August 18, 1953, in Opelika, AL and raised in Auburn. Sarah was a devoted mother, sister, and daughter. Her personality, compassion and sharp wit touched everyone she knew, and she will be sorely missed by all.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Wilford Bailey, and brother, Joe Sherrill Bailey. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her brother Ed Bailey (sp. Cheryl) of Rye, New York, sister Margaret (sp. Will) of Palmyra, Virginia, as well as her three children: Hunter Clark of Washington D.C., Della Garner (sp. Micah) of Birmingham, AL, and Hannah Clark of Atlanta, GA. Her life is also celebrated by her large family including numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Sarah's family will honor her memory and celebrate her life when circumstances allow a safe gathering. Please visit everloved.com/life-of/sarah-bailey to share memories and stay updated on future service plans. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AuburnGiving.org/Bailey to continue the Bailey family legacy at the Wilford and Kate Bailey Small Animal Teaching Hospital at Auburn University.

