Obituaries

Bailey, Roger

File photo
File photo
Dec 2, 2023

BAILEY, Roger

Mr. Roger Bailey, age 86, of Fayetteville, formerly of East Point, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2023. Roger graduated from Russell High School, East Point in 1957. He attended Georgia Tech and graduated from Southern Poly Tech. Roger was employed with Georgia DOT until 1966 and then worked for Delta Airlines, where he retired in 1989. After retirement, he was a contractor for Delta Airlines for seven years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Johnson Bailey. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Bailey, Michael Bailey and his wife, Vanessa, Gary Bailey and his wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Dylan Holt, Elise Bailey, Mitch Bailey, Brittany McLean, Garrett Bailey, Hunter Bailey; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Arlen Howell; and nephew, Matthew Howell. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Pastor Greg McEvoy officiating. Interment will follow at College Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

APTOPIX Turkey Daily Life

Turkish parliament passes bill to restrict social media access for under-15s

21m ago

Asian stocks retreat and oil tops $100 despite fresh records on Wall St

30m ago

Samsung workers rally in South Korea, demanding higher pay and threatening to strike

37m ago

Featured

U.S. Rep. David Scott update

Georgia U.S. Rep. David Scott has died

Georgia wildfires prompt state of emergency in south and haze in Atlanta

FROM

First-ever co-campus queens causes uproar at Spelman College