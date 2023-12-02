BAILEY, Roger



Mr. Roger Bailey, age 86, of Fayetteville, formerly of East Point, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2023. Roger graduated from Russell High School, East Point in 1957. He attended Georgia Tech and graduated from Southern Poly Tech. Roger was employed with Georgia DOT until 1966 and then worked for Delta Airlines, where he retired in 1989. After retirement, he was a contractor for Delta Airlines for seven years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Johnson Bailey. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Bailey, Michael Bailey and his wife, Vanessa, Gary Bailey and his wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Dylan Holt, Elise Bailey, Mitch Bailey, Brittany McLean, Garrett Bailey, Hunter Bailey; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Arlen Howell; and nephew, Matthew Howell. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Pastor Greg McEvoy officiating. Interment will follow at College Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.





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