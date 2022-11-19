ajc logo
Bailey, Patty

BAILEY, Patty

Ms. Patty Bailey of Atlanta, GA, passed on November 14, 2022. Homegoing Services will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 1:30 PM on the day of service. She leaves to cherish her memory: Her only child, Yolanda Riggins-Maddox (Chadwick Maddox); three grandchildren, Jacquez Riggins-Brown, Jaylen Maddox; two brothers, Randolph and Bernard Bailey; two sisters, Tawanna and Thelma Jean Bailey; four uncles, James, Perry, Marvin and John Lewis Bailey; several nieces and nephews; Keyshia Lewis, Fabian and Iris Bailey, Chasity and Jarvis Drains, Brandon, Hakeem, Caleb and Ryan Bailey; her very best friend, Joyce Sams; her honorary granddaughter Coffy Brown and host of many other loving family and friends. On Saturday, Public Viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285) 404-349-3000, ww.mbfh.com.




