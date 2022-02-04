BAILEY, Patricia



Ms. Patricia McElhannon Bailey, age 85 of Atlanta, GA passed away on January 7, 2022. Ms. Bailey worked for Emory University for several years, was one of the original founders of Briarcliff Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother leaving behind a beautiful legacy of family. She is survived by her children, Laura Bailey Hosford, Robert Bailey and his wife Cindy Bailey, Victoria Bailey McCarthy and her husband Kevin McCarthy. Five surviving grandchildren; and great grandson, Rowan Bailey.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 12th at 2 PM at Union Point First United Methodist Church, Park Street, Union Point GA, 30669.

