BAILEY, Lorraine M.
Bailey, Lorraine M. (93), peacefully passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Randall & Ms. Jean Bailey in Lithonia, GA. A memorial service will be performed by Rabbi Judith Beiner at Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
Funeral Home Information
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA
30341
http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral