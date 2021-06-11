BAILEY, Lorraine M.



Bailey, Lorraine M. (93), peacefully passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Randall & Ms. Jean Bailey in Lithonia, GA. A memorial service will be performed by Rabbi Judith Beiner at Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

