Bailey, Josephine

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAILEY, Josephine

Mrs. Josephine Hines Bailey passed Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was the wife of the late Thomas Bailey Sr. (Moco). The sister of James H. Stocks, Sr., the owner of Stocks Funeral Home, 1970 Hosea L. Williams Drive (Kirkwood Community). She was also a former resident of the Summer Hill Community. The mother of seven children, the late Ms. Carolyn Juanita Bailey, the late Ms. Gwendolyn Denise Bailey, surviving children are Ms. Diane Bailey Webb, Mr. Thomas Bailey Jr, Mr. Gary Bailey, Mr. Angelo Bailey, and Mr. Derrick Bailey. The visitation will be held Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022 from 7:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Stocks Funeral Home (Kirkwood Chapel), 1970 Hosea L. Williams Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Funeral Service to be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, 1:00 PM at Central Holiness Church of Deliverance, 1069 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315.

Funeral Home Information

Stocks Funeral Home & Kirkwood Chapel

1970 Hosea L. Williams Dr. NE

Atlanta, GA

30317

https://www.stocksfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

