BAILEY, Jay



Jay Bailey, 80, passed away on October 23, 2023, after a prolonged illness. He was at his home in Roswell, surrounded by loving family and friends.



Jay was born Marvin Jay Bailey on May 20, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of Marvin Jon and Mary Elizabeth Bailey.



Jay was predeceased by his brother, Captain Craig Bailey. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Wilco; his four sons, Travis Jay, Ryan Jon, Matthew Coe, and Brad Michael; two stepsons, David and Brian Nahodyl; his six Bailey grandchildren, Madison, Dylan, Emily, Kaidyn, Isaac, and Ryder; and his two Nahodyl grandchildren, Lyra and Will.



Jay graduated from Kemper Military School. At the age of 19, he and three of his closest friends joined the army. He served his country honorably for 12 years, which included multiple tours of duty in Vietnam. His titles consisted of Paratrooper, Jump Master, Staff Sergeant, Medic, Special Forces Green Beret, and Reservist.



He graduated from the University of South Florida on the G.I. bill, while working to support a young family of three boys with his first wife, Suzanne. After several moves around the country due to both career and life changes, he settled in the Atlanta area, where he established a successful business as a financial advisor. During this time he met his second wife, Sandy and together they had Brad, his fourth child.



Jay was an active member of the Jewish War Veterans, Vietnam Veterans Business Association, Les Marmitons Chefs and Mensa. He was a longtime member of Etz Chaim Synagogue in East Cobb, and more recently a member of Temple Beth Tikvah in Roswell. During his military service he received numerous medals including a National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Parachute Badge, Air Medal, Aircraft Crewman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm.



Jay was known for his generous heart, enthusiastic spirit and love of conversation. His interests included but were certainly not limited to books, skydiving, golf, tennis, and travel. He was a trusted friend, an intellectual, an adventurer, and forever young at heart. He will be greatly missed.



The memorial service will take place on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Temple Beth Tikvah, 9955 Coleman Road, Roswell, GA 30075. Memorial gifts may be made to Temple Beth Tikvah, Cobb Salutes (Veterans) or Weinstein Hospice.



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