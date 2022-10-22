BAILEY, Grover "Chuck"



Grover Charles Bailey passed away October 17, 2022 after a brief illness. Born February 17, 1936 to the late Cleveland and Evelyn Bailey of Savannah, GA, Chuck was also the brother to Joyce Lee. After graduating two years early from Savannah High School, Chuck attended Georgia Tech and graduated in 1956 with a degree in electrical engineering. Upon moving to St. Louis, Chuck met Sidney Hicks at a church gathering. They were married three months later, and the two embarked on a 2-year stint in the army where Chuck was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.



In 1959, Grover Charles Bailey, Jr. was welcomed into the family followed by his sister Sidney Lynne in 1962. Chuck began law school at St. Louis University and graduated in 1966. The family moved to Atlanta and Chuck was accepted into the Georgia State Bar in 1967.



In 1974 Sidney drew the plans for the couple's dream home where the two lived out their years together. They were members of Briarcliff United Methodist Church for 51 years and finished their church membership at Oak Grove United Methodist. Chuck was a devoted tenor in the church choir.



Chuck and Sidney enjoyed 64 years of marriage where they frequently traveled especially to England and France. They loved St. Simons Island. Chuck was an avid reader and was quite an authority on many historical facts.



In 2017, Chuck was recognized by the Georgia State Bar for his 50 years of service. He was appreciated for his extensive knowledge and his honest, kind service to his clients.



He will be remembered for his intelligence, his sense of humor and great laugh, and his devotion to his family. His legacy includes along with his son and daughter, his son in law Erik Carter, his late daughter in law Noris Bailey, his granddaughter Sidney Elizabeth Dent and her husband Eric Dent, grandson Levi Carter and his partner Miley Keyton, grandson Luke Carter and his wife Katie and his grandson and devoted caregiver Cole Carter. Chuck also delighted in his 3 great grandchildren Gio, Sofia and Wolfe Dent.



Funeral services Saturday October 22, 2022 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 3:00.



