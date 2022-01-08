Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Bailey, Dorothy

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BAILEY, Dorothy Mae

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Bailey entered eternal rest on January 4, 2022. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, 1:00 PM at Kingdom Connection Ministries, 3144 Stone Mountain St. NW Covington, GA 30014 Rev. Carlton Mathis, Pastor; Elder Thomas Stegall, Eulogist, Assisted by others. Interment, Southview Cemetery, 1000 Southview Dr. Monticello, GA 31064. The Remains will Lie in-state at the church from 11:00 AM until the service hour. The family will assemble at her residence at 12:00 Noon. She leaves to cherish her memories her children; Mr. James Ridley, Ms. Vicie Bailey, Mr. Charles Bailey, Ms. Teresa Bailey, Mr. and Mrs. Anderson (Angela) Bailey and Mr. Freddie Sherman; Four sisters, Ms. Johnnie Mae Goolsby, Mr. and Mrs. (George) Rachel Thompkins, Ms. Doris Rivers and Ms. Pat Roberts; one brother, Mr. Paul L. Gantt all of Monticello, GA. She has 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of excellence."

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Awtry, David
Eckles, John
2h ago
Montagne, Larry
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top