BAILEY, Dorothy Mae



Mrs. Dorothy Mae Bailey entered eternal rest on January 4, 2022. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, 1:00 PM at Kingdom Connection Ministries, 3144 Stone Mountain St. NW Covington, GA 30014 Rev. Carlton Mathis, Pastor; Elder Thomas Stegall, Eulogist, Assisted by others. Interment, Southview Cemetery, 1000 Southview Dr. Monticello, GA 31064. The Remains will Lie in-state at the church from 11:00 AM until the service hour. The family will assemble at her residence at 12:00 Noon. She leaves to cherish her memories her children; Mr. James Ridley, Ms. Vicie Bailey, Mr. Charles Bailey, Ms. Teresa Bailey, Mr. and Mrs. Anderson (Angela) Bailey and Mr. Freddie Sherman; Four sisters, Ms. Johnnie Mae Goolsby, Mr. and Mrs. (George) Rachel Thompkins, Ms. Doris Rivers and Ms. Pat Roberts; one brother, Mr. Paul L. Gantt all of Monticello, GA. She has 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of excellence."

