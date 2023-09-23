BAIA, Frank J.



At age 74, Frank died on September 23, 2021, in Roswell, Georgia. He was an award-winning and visionary marketer within his own companies serving hundreds of clients during his professional career. Frank serviced business to business clients as well as government to business clients such as the U.S. Department of Commerce, the French tourism agency and the Trans Atlantic Business Association. Frank was publisher of his North Georgia business newspaper, the Coosa Valley View, and two international business magazines, Economos and GeoVoca for the state of Georgia economic development initiatives. He embraced streaming media in its infancy and used video on the Internet as a business marketing tool, producing live events and recorded videos online with many well-known business executives as featured guests. Frank hosted an Atlanta based radio show featuring business executives and government officials from around the world. He also hosted an online radio show for the Technology Association of Georgia for 10 years, as well as produced the organization's major annual events. Frank was a great encourager to all, had a terrific sense of humor and relished his family life. He was a hands-on father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Baia. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Patricia (Trish) Hill; and children from his first marriage to Rita, Jon Paul Baia and Jennifer Baia. His surviving grandchildren are, Christina Baia and Gregory Baia in Atlanta. The great-grandchildren are Emily, Georgia and Marley Sauer, all living in Maryland, as well as William Higdon, in Georgia, Maia Carlson, in Maine, and October M. Baia, in Texas.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com