

BAGWELL, Linda





Linda A. Bagwell, age 79, of Marengo, OH, formerly of Roswell, GA, and Knoxville, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Bennington Glen Care Center with her loving son by her side following an extended illness.



On August 27, 1941, Linda was born in Atlanta, Georgia, one of two daughters of the late Verlon H. and Katherine (Echols) Allen. She attended North Fulton High School in the. Linda married the love of her life, Charles T. Bagwell Sr., in October of 1956. and raised four children: Charles Jr. "Woody", Gary, Kelly, and Rusty. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2009.



Linda was an active member with the Jaycettes and a member of the First Baptist Church in Roswell, GA. A true "southern belle", being one of the sweetest, most hospitable women you could ever meet. Always smiling, Linda brought joy with her everywhere she went. She had a knack for making people feel at home.



She will be dearly missed by her four children: Woody Bagwell of Cardington, OH, Gary (Candy) Bagwell of Nashville, TN, Kelly (Robert) Stewart of Dahalonega, GA, and Rusty (Erin) Bagwell of Knoxville, TN; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Her family will greet friends from 11 AM to 1 PM, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, GA 30040. Services honoring her life will follow at 1 PM, with burial after in Powder Springs City Cemetery in Powder Springs, Georgia.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Discovery Eye Foundation.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to assist with the local arrangements for Linda. Your condolences may be shared with her family via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

