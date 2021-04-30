<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687244-01_0_0000687244-01-1_20210430.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687244-01_0_0000687244-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BAGWELL, James R.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">James R. Bagwell, age 91 of Alpharetta, passed away peacefully at home April 28, 2021. He was a native of Alpharetta & attended Milton High School. James was accepted at the University of Georgia where he played baseball for the Bulldawgs. He graduated from UGA with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in just 3 years and continued he baseball career by signing with the Detroit Tigers. Not too long after, James decided to leave professional baseball to tend his family's farm back in Alpharetta where he started his own dairy farm business and then later in life became known as the Mater Man.<br/><br/>James married his wife, Sara Hughes, of 61 years in 1954. He is now survived by his daughter, Selena B. Turner, 2 grandsons, Kyle & wife Adrienne Turner and Ryan & wife Hayley Turner. The family is accepting flowers or donations can be made to the Alpharetta American Legion, Post 201. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The Bagwell family will receive friends on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, <br/><br/>770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLnorthsidechapel44.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>