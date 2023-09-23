BAGWELL, George D.



George D. Bagwell, 70, of Duluth, GA, passed away on September 21, 2023. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at the Duluth First Baptist Church with Dr. Wendell Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Duluth Church Cemetery. Mr. Bagwell, a native of Duluth, GA, was a member of the Duluth First Baptist Church and was a retired Educator, serving as the Director of Information Management with Gwinnett County Public Schools. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Farmer Bagwell of Duluth, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Mark LaCoursiere of Suwanee, GA, Kinsey and Andrew Edwards of Buford, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Michele Bagwell of Hoschton, GA; grandchildren, Mace LaCoursiere, Makayla LaCoursiere, and Ansley Edwards; and nephews, Connor and Kevin Bagwell. Online condolences may be sent by visiting



www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, (770)476-2535.





