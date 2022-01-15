BAGLEY, Leona "Pat"



Leona "Pat" Bagley, age 89, of Powder Springs passed away with her family by her side on January 12, 2022. Pat retired from the State of Georgia, where she worked as a Data Entry Specialist. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Charles P. Bagley; daughters, Gloria Spears and Bonnie Bagley; granddaughter, Heather Cohran; sister, Rita Pettis; and sister-in-law, Margaret Morgan. She is survived by her children, Theresa Teal Bagley (husband, Stephen), Vickie Haynes (husband, Roy); grandchildren, Shane (wife, Misty), Sean, Shreath (husband, Eric), Chartana (husband, Norm), Clarissa (husband, Adrian), Christian, Jason, Justin (wife, Brittany), Joshua, and Jonathan; 22 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 18th, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Rev. Steve Cape and Brother Howard Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

