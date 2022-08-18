ajc logo
Bagley, Clara

File photo

File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAGLEY (SPRUELL), Clara

Clara Spruell Bagley, age 75, of Ball Ground, Georgia passed after an extended illness at her home on August 14, 2022. Clara, an Alpharetta Georgia native, graduated from Milton High School and Reinhardt University. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother she is survived by her husband of 58 years Wayne E, Bagley Jr, their sons David and Michael, 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her sister Dorothy Sims, and her nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday August 19th, 2pm at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12pm -2pm. Interment will be at Old Big Creek Cemetery Alpharetta, GA. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America Georgia Chapter.




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

