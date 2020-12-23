BAGGETT, William "Terry"



Colonel William T. Baggett, age 82, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was born January 1, 1938 to William S. "Bill" and Louise Baggett in Douglasville, Georgia. A native to Douglasville, Terry grew up and attended school in Douglas County. He was a graduate of the Douglas County High School Class of 1956. After graduating, Terry attended Georgia Military College and graduated in 1958. Furthering his education, he finished his Business Degree with North Georgia College and then in 1961 graduated from the University of Georgia.



After completing college, Terry spent two years of active service with the United States Army. He was stationed at Tyndal Air Force Base from 1962 - 1964 where he met his wife of 57 years, Laurie. Terry and Laurie moved back to Douglasville after his release from active duty to begin their life together and raise their three children. He retired from the Army Reserves a full Colonel after 30 years of service. He continued his service as Treasurer of the Reserve Officers Association both at the state and national level for an additional 30 years. After the military, he began his career with Southern Bell where he worked for 9 years. He then took a job with C & S Bank, which is now Bank of America, as the Senior Vice President and retired from there in 1995.



Terry is most known throughout our community for his service. He has been on the board of the Boys and Girls Club, was the past President and founding member of Leadership Douglas, and has served on the Development Authority Board, as well as the advisory board of WellStar Douglas Hospital. Terry was the President of the Douglas County Rotary Club from 2008 - 2009 and remained an active member until June 2020. He was awarded Rotarian of the Year in 2014 - 2015.



He was a founding member of PET (Public Education Trust) and was also the treasurer and an active board member of the Douglas County ShareHouse. In 2007, Terry was given the Sam P. Roberts Community Service Award. Finally in 2016, he was humbled and honored to receive the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award. Terry was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church of Douglasville where he participated in The Adventurers Sunday School Class.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Laurie Baggett; his daughters, Beth Hobbs, Jennifer Baggett, and Melissa (Tom) Roth; his grandchildren, Joe Hobbs, Andrew Roth, Alex Roth, and Austin Roth; and his great-grandchild, Josie Hobbs.



The family will receive friends for a Memorial Service on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Rosehaven Chapel. Due to COVID-19, the family has asked for a Livestream to be made available for guests unable to attend in person. You may attend via Livestream by clicking the link provided in the Services portion of Terry's obituary on our website. A graveside service will immediately follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Douglas County ShareHouse, P.O. Box 723, Douglasville, GA 30133, 770-949-0626, http://www.sharehousedouglas.org/donate/



Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Terry by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com



Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.

