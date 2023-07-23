BAGBY, Frances



Frances Karr Bagby passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023, at 95. She was born in Atlanta in 1928. She was the daughter of Herbert Eldridge Karr and Velma Hendricks Karr. Frances married Blanton Key Bagby after World War II. Blanton and Frances lived in Texas and Virginia. Upon the passing of Blanton, Frances returned to Atlanta to be with her family. She enjoyed a successful career for many years in accounting with Muses Clothing Store. Nannee, as her family called her, lived a wonderful, loving life and will be missed by all. She is survived by her daughters, Priscilla Hynes and Nancy Archer; her grandchildren, Matt Hynes (Christy), Ansley Hynes, Audrey Kilinski (Andrew), Davis Archer, Lex Archer (Jennifer); and her great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Isabel Michaud, Owen and June Kilinski, Ava and Nolan Archer, and Loretta, Levon, and Louise Archer. During a private family ceremony, Frances will be laid to rest with Blanton at the Marietta National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing.





