BAETY, Joseph
Age 70, of Decatur, GA, passed on February 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 25 at 11:00 AM; Cross Culture Church, Lithonia, GA. Public viewing will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at Gregory B. Levett, South Dekalb Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com