Baety, Joseph

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BAETY, Joseph

Age 70, of Decatur, GA, passed on February 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 25 at 11:00 AM; Cross Culture Church, Lithonia, GA. Public viewing will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at Gregory B. Levett, South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

