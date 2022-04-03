BAER, Peggy Sue



September 20, 1961 -



March 31, 2022



Peggy "Sue" Baer, 60, lost her courageous battle with Alzheimer's dementia on March 31, 2022 in her Marietta home surrounded by family.



Sue was born September 20, 1961, in Jesup, GA and made the most of a difficult childhood. She moved to Hinesville, GA where she met her future husband, Bill. They were blessed with three children: Chris, Chelsea and Brody.



She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Kennesaw State University with a degree in sociology. She devoted her life to her husband, children and volunteer work, spending countless hours aiding battered women at the YWCA women's shelter, food collection at MUST ministries, and fundraising for scholarships at the Circle for Children. Her passion for serving others was apparent as she rose to the president of many organizations including the PTA, Circle for Children, and Chattahoochee Women's Club. Her hobbies included reading, tennis, walking the dogs and spending time at the beach and lake.



She is survived by her husband, Bill, her children, her granddaughter, Eleanor, her beloved dogs, Sheba and Beau, and many, many friends, all who will miss her dearly.



A memorial service will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2 o'clock with a reception following the service at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in hopes of finding a cure for this devastating disease. A Tribute page in Sue's name can be found here: http://act.alz.org/goto/Sue_Baer



